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Mar 21, 2026, 10:21 PM

Grave of aggressors ready on all Iranian islands

Grave of aggressors ready on all Iranian islands

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – The commander of the IRGC Navy announced that Iranian forces have struck facilities at two US-Israeli airbases in response to attacks on Iranian islands, vowing that the grave of aggressors awaits on every Iranian islands.

In a statement posted on X, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, said that his forces had "shattered" facilities at two strategic airbases—Al-Minhad and Ali Al Salem—using a massive barrage of ballistic missiles and destructive drones. He identified the bases, which host American and Zionist forces, as the launch points for aggression against Iranian islands.

"The IRGC Navy crushed the facilities of the Al-Minhad and Ali Al Salem airbases, including hangars and fuel depots of American-Zionist aircraft, with an immense volume of ballistic missiles and destructive drones," Tangsiri stated.

He further declared that Iran's defensive posture across its island territories remains uncompromising. "On all Iranian islands, we have prepared the grave of child-killing aggressors," he said.

MNA 

News ID 242825

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