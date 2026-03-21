Grave of aggressors ready on all Iranian islands

In a statement posted on X, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, said that his forces had "shattered" facilities at two strategic airbases—Al-Minhad and Ali Al Salem—using a massive barrage of ballistic missiles and destructive drones. He identified the bases, which host American and Zionist forces, as the launch points for aggression against Iranian islands.

"The IRGC Navy crushed the facilities of the Al-Minhad and Ali Al Salem airbases, including hangars and fuel depots of American-Zionist aircraft, with an immense volume of ballistic missiles and destructive drones," Tangsiri stated.

He further declared that Iran's defensive posture across its island territories remains uncompromising. "On all Iranian islands, we have prepared the grave of child-killing aggressors," he said.

MNA