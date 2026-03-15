  1. Politics
Mar 15, 2026, 9:16 AM

Iran’s Army Force downs enemy’s ‘Orbiter’ drone in Tehran

Iran’s Army Force downs enemy’s ‘Orbiter’ drone in Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s Army Force has downed and destroyed the enemy’s ‘Orbiter’ drone in Tehran.

Iran’s Army in a statement released late on Saturday put the number of the enemy’s drones downed and destructed by its forces up to the present time at 116.

More than 80 percent of the drones destroyed by the Iranian Army Forces are of the most advanced and sophisticated combat drones of “MQ-9”, “Heron” and “Hermes”.  

Iran is the graveyards of the enemy’s drones, the statement said, adding, “Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, the destruction of the most advanced and sophisticated drones of the aggressive enemy will be continued by commanders and fighters of the defense systems of the Army and IRGC under the command of the Air Defense Headquarters with its utmost power and strength.

MNA/6774903

News ID 242630

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News