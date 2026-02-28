IAEA issues new report on Iran's nuclear program

The report, released amid ongoing diplomatic engagement, reiterates concerns previously raised by Western powers.

The IAEA estimates that Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60% before last year's Israeli-US attacks, according to an IAEA yardstick.

The agency, which in previous reports has acknowledged the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities, claimed in its new document that its inability to verify Iran’s enriched uranium inventory increases concerns regarding those activities.

Part of the report further alleges that the agency lacks information about a uranium enrichment facility declared by Iran in Isfahan and does not know whether the site contains nuclear material or is operational.

The IAEA also stated that it is important to resume verification activities in Iran without further delay.

The report comes despite the agency’s failure to take a decisive stance against the illegal US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June 2025. Tehran has repeatedly criticized the agency for its alignment with American and Israeli agendas in the region.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that enriched uranium in Iran was completely destroyed during US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day war.

