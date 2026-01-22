Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts southern Iran

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook the vicinity of Faryab city in southern Kerman province for the second time in the past two hours, local media in Iran said on Thursday.

According to Khabar Online, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Faryab city at 08:52:33 this morning, February 2.

The earthquake occurred at longitude: 57.45, latitude: 28.18 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

Earlier this morning, another 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook the vicinity of Faryab city at 6:51 am Tehran local time.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or possible damage in the quake.

