Four killed in helicopter crash in Iran's Isfahan (+VIDEO)

A helicopter crashed on Tuesday morning in Dorcheh, Isfahan Province.

Preliminary information indicates that the helicopter crashed in the Dorcheh area of Khomeini Shahr.

The incident occurred inside the compound of the local wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Dorcheh.

The helicopter was affiliated with the Army and was being used for training purposes at the time of the incident.

Tragically, both the pilot and the co-pilot were killed in the crash. Two civilians operating stalls at the market were also killed as a result of the incident.

Details regarding the cause of the crash have not yet been officially released.

