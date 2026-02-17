New round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks to take place in Geneva

The first two rounds of talks took place in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 and on February 4-5. Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff, led Russia’s delegation to the Emirati consultations, which addressed security issues that directly concern the militaries.

This time, the parties are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, with Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Russia’s negotiating team in 2022 and 2025, once again leading the country’s delegation, according to TASS.

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), will also travel to Geneva. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Dmitriev is "on a separate track" as a member of a working group on Russia-US economic cooperation.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in constant contact with the negotiators; he gave them "detailed instructions before their departure" for Geneva.

