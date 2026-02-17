Iran marks Chinese New Year, highlights 55 years of ties

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, congratulated the government and people of the People's Republic of China on the occasion of the New Year.

In a message posted on X, Baghaei described the Spring Festival as a reminder of the deep-rooted cultural connections and continued solidarity between the ancient civilizations of Iran and China.

Referring to the horse as this year’s symbolic animal in Chinese culture, he noted that it represents dynamism, wisdom, genuine friendship, forward movement, and success.

He expressed hope that the coming year—coinciding with the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and China—would be marked by progress, mutual understanding, and steady advancement in bilateral ties.

Baghaei also wished the people of both nations a year filled with health, success, and prosperity.

