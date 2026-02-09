National will, unity core of Iran’s power: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has issued a televised speech on Monday on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In his televised address, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described February 10 (22 Bahman) as the annual occasion for demonstrating the power and dignity of the Iranian nation, emphasizing that the Iranian people have remained motivated, resolute, steadfast, and fully aware of their national interests.

He recalled that February 10, 1979, marked a major victory for the Iranian people, who, he said, succeeded in freeing themselves and their country from foreign interference.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that foreign actors have continuously sought to restore the pre-Islamic Revolution conditions in Iran but have failed to do so.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the nationwide marches held every year on 22 Bahman, calling them unprecedented in the world and a clear demonstration of national steadfastness. He said such public participation forces those who harbor ambitions toward Iran and its interests to retreat.

The Leader stressed that national power is rooted more in the will and resilience of nations than in military hardware, adding that unity, determination, motivation, and resistance to external pressure are the key components of Iran’s national strength.

He expressed hope that Iranian youth would continue to advance in scientific and moral fields, contributing to the country’s progress. He described the 22 Bahman rallies as a manifestation of national unity, public expression of realities, and expressing loyalty to the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei voiced confidence that this year’s 22 Bahman commemorations, like those of previous years, would further enhance the dignity and grandeur of the Iranian nation.

MNA/6743888