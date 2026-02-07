Pezeshkian urges development of free trade zones

He made the remarks on Saturday in a ceremony making the inauguration of civil, investment and tourism projects in Iran’s free and industrial zones.

He urged responsible officials and directors of free trade zones and provincial governors to prioritize the use of advanced technologies, deeper foresight, and modern strategic governance structures in developing their regions.

“If we do not have a strategic plan and do not view the future in a scientific and expert-based manner, while competing with other free zones in the region and the world, we will ultimately lag behind the developed world,” the president stressed.

Pezeshkian added that officials must step on a path that provides durability, competitiveness, and quality for the people of Iran to compete at the regional and global levels.

He also said environmental protection, along with the use of solar and clean energy, must be a priority in the development of free trade zones so that a healthy environment is created.

MNA/6741377