Deadly suicide blast rocks mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan

A powerful explosion rocked the Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra in the Tarlai Kalan area of Islamabad on Friday, February 6, 2026, sending shockwaves through the federal capital, Times of Islamabad reported.

Preliminary reports indicate a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of the Shia place of worship during afternoon hours.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police has declared a city-wide emergency while rescue and law-enforcement teams rushed to the scene amid fears of multiple casualties.

Minutes later Anadolu Agency reported that at least 15 people were killed and over 80 were injured following the blast.

MNA