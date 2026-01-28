Araghchi, Turkish FM discuss ways to deescalate reg. tensions

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the two foreign ministers discussed ways to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The two sides also reviewed the latest regional consultations aimed at de-escalating tensions, emphasizing the need to find diplomatic solutions and continue the necessary political consultations among influential regional actors.

This phone call came in continuation of Araghchi's diplomatic consultations yesterday and today. He spoke by phone with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani last night, and and with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan today about the current situation in the region.

Meanwhile, Al-Thani, who is the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar also spoke by phone today with Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, about the latest developments and diplomatic solutions to the situation in the region.

MNA