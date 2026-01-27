Muslims unity effective way to tackle tensions, instability

Speaking during a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, the president underscored Iran’s principled approach based on domestic unity and constructive engagement with Islamic countries.

Expressing appreciation for the support shown by Islamic countries toward the Iranian nation in recent developments, President Pezeshkian stressed that the role of Islamic countries in promoting solidarity is of critical importance.

He also reviewed recent regional and international developments, and outlined the Iranian government’s domestic and regional policies, noting that preserving national cohesion among ethnicities and religious groups remains a top priority. Regionally, he said, Iran seeks to strengthen friendly relations and expand cooperation with Muslim nations based on Islamic brotherhood.

The president pointed to recent pressures and hostilities against Iran, including economic pressure and external interference, stating that such actions had failed to undermine the resilience and awareness of the Iranian people. He emphasized that regional instability benefits no one and warned against psychological and political operations aimed at disrupting regional security.

Addressing calls from some Western states for renewed negotiations, President Pezeshkian said Iran has consistently supported dialogue within international legal frameworks, provided that national rights and dignity are fully respected. He reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to support any process that leads to peace, de-escalation, and the prevention of conflict.

In response, the crown prince welcomed the dialogue and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to regional stability, security, and development.

He emphasized the importance of solidarity among Islamic countries and stated that Riyadh rejects any form of aggression or escalation against Iran.

The Saudi official also expressed his country’s readiness to cooperate with Iran and other regional states to help establish lasting peace and security across the region.

MNA