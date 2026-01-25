Third stage of parliamentary elections starts in Myanmar

The parliament will be convened "in the coming March, at which time State responsibilities will be transferred to the winning government in accordance with established procedures," Acting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing said. "Regardless of how successive governments may change over time, Tatmadaw remains a steadfast institution that will continue to shoulder the responsibilities of national defense and security," he added, cited by The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

Voters will determine the composition of two chambers of the parliament, the House of Representatives (the lower house) and the House of Nationalities (the upper house), as well as regional legislative authorities.

After completion of the voting process, the new parliament is to assemble within 90 days to elect chairpersons of both chambers and then the president, who will subsequently form the government.

MNA