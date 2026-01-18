Iran ranks 11th in technology, innovation among Islamic state

Head of Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) Alavianmehr said the Center is tasked with monitoring the science and technology status in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Islamic states, so that monitoring the status of science and technology can help planners and policymakers working in the field of science and technology to a great extent.

World Intellectual Property Organization (WAIPO) is one of the most prestigious technology and innovation systems on the international stage, he said, adding that advancing and developing international intellectual property to nurturing the creativity and innovation in the world is the main goal of this organization.

The leading Islamic countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malaysia and Turkey have stood at the highest rank in terms of science and technology and Iran has stood at the 11th rank among Islamic states, Alavianmehr underlined.

