China urges US to abandon idea of attacking Iran

China is calling upon the United States to observe the UN Charter and refrain from using force against Iran, in order to avert a catastrophe in the region, said Sun Lei, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of China’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

"Any military action will only push the region towards a precipice. We strongly call upon the United States to observe the goals and principles of the UN Charter and to abandon their id·e fixe of using force. We also call upon all parties to show restraint," the Chinese diplomat said during a UN Security Council meeting on Iran, TASS reported.

He emphasized the need for a team effort of all parties to maintain international peace and security.

MNA