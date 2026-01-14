  1. Politics
Jan 14, 2026, 7:21 AM

Iran, Iraq top security officials discuss border control

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – In a phone call aimed at strengthening regional coordination, top Iranian and Iraqi security officials exchanged views on regional developments and joint border control efforts.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a phone call on Tuesday with Qassem al-Araji, Iraq’s National Security Adviser.

According to Iraqi sources, the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments and the overall situation in the region.

During the conversation, Larijani and al-Araji emphasized the importance of controlling shared borders and strengthening coordination and joint cooperation to prevent any attempts by terrorist groups to infiltrate either country.

