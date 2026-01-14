Iran, Iraq top security officials discuss border control

Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a phone call on Tuesday with Qassem al-Araji, Iraq’s National Security Adviser.

According to Iraqi sources, the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments and the overall situation in the region.

During the conversation, Larijani and al-Araji emphasized the importance of controlling shared borders and strengthening coordination and joint cooperation to prevent any attempts by terrorist groups to infiltrate either country.

