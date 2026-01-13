Iran eliminated from AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026

Omid Ravankhah’s side lost to Lebanon 1-0 in Group C, Tehran Times reported.

Leonardo Shahin scored the solitary goal of the match in the 56th minute from the penalty spot.

Iran were dominant but failed to capitalize on their chances. The Iranian players hit the bar several times but failed to open the net.

Iran failed to win a match and score a goal in the tournament. Iran had earned two goalless draws against Korea Republic and Uzbekistan in their previous matches.

Uzbekistan defeated Korea Republic 2-0 in another Group C match.

Lebanon lost to Uzbekistan 3-2 in their first match and were defeated by Korea Republic 4-2 in their second match.

Iran sit the bottom of the table with just two points.

Uzbekistan and Korea Republic advanced to the knockout stage with seven and four points, respectively. Lebanon came third with three points.

MNA