Nov 20, 2025, 9:50 PM

Iran moves up one spot to 20th in latest FIFA Ranking

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – The Iranian national men's football team climbed one spot up to 20th in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday.

Iran ranked second in Asia after Japan which ranked Asia's top team followed by Iran and Korea Republic in second and third places, respectively.

Japan, who registered two victories in the recent international window, also moved up one spot to 18th.

Qatar, who has qualified for the FIFA World Cup on merit for the first time, improved by one spot to 51st.

Spain remained at the top of the list, followed by Argentina and France, while England stayed fourth. Brazil climbed to fifth, overtaking Portugal and the Netherlands.

