Pope Leo XIV traveling to Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Lebanon on Sunday, marking the second and final stop of his first foreign tour as head of the Catholic Church, where he is expected to deliver a strong appeal for peace, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The Pope travels to Beirut from Turkiye, concluding a four-day visit in which he warned of a “danger to the future of humanity” due to the unprecedented number of violent conflicts worldwide, denouncing the use of religion to justify bloodshed.

His aircraft is scheduled to land at Rafic Hariri International Airport at 3:45 p.m. local time. During the visit, he will meet the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister and deliver a national address to Lebanese leaders.

Lebanon, home to the highest proportion of Christians in West Asia, has continued to face ongoing Israeli aggression for the past year despite a declared ceasefire, with renewed threats of escalation should Beirut refuse to submit to Israeli demands.

MNA