N Korea's Kim Jong-Un vows new strategic assets for Air Force

Kim presided over a large-scale celebration Friday at Kalma Airport, home to the 59th Kil Yong Jo Hero Flying Group under the 2nd Air Wing, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

His daughter, Kim Ju-ae — widely viewed by North Korea watchers as his heir — accompanied him, making her first public appearance since traveling to China in early September for a military parade in Beijing.

State media photographs released by the Rodong Sinmun showed Kim, dressed in a long leather coat and accompanied by Ju-ae, observing an air show and touring a display of assets, including unmanned aircraft, mobile missile launchers, and an airborne early-warning and control aircraft first unveiled earlier this year.

During his address, Kim said the air force "would be given new strategic military assets and entrusted with a new important duty,” though he did not specify the nature of the new capabilities. He emphasized that “the expectations ... for the air force, which will play a role in the exercise of the nuclear war deterrent, is very great,” stressing that the service must “resolutely repulse and control all sorts of espionage acts and possible military provocations of the enemies to encroach upon the sovereign airspace.”

KCNA separately quoted Kim as highlighting the air force’s expanding responsibilities in “the exercise of the nuclear war deterrent,” underscoring Pyongyang’s intent to diversify the platforms supporting its nuclear strategy.

North Korea has stepped up efforts in recent years to modernize its conventional military forces. This year, the country conducted its first live-fire air-to-air drill involving fighter jets in May and revealed a domestically produced airborne early-warning and control aircraft in March.

Friday’s ceremony also featured an aerial demonstration flight viewed from an observation platform, an art performance, and the awarding of the Kim Jong Il Order — the country’s highest decoration — to the air force.

Kim noted that additional “new strategic assets” would be provided to the service but did not elaborate, signaling continued investment in advanced air capabilities as Pyongyang sharpens both its nuclear posture and air defense priorities.

Experts say the anniversary ceremony is Pyongyang’s latest demonstration of its post-nuclear-force modernization drive.

“After completing its nuclear force development, North Korea showcased naval enhancement early this year and is now highlighting the expansion of its airpower at year’s end,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

MA/PR