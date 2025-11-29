  1. Politics
People in Paris hold pro-Palestine rally (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – A demonstration in support of Palestinian people in Gaza held in Paris on Saturday, coinciding with the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Organizers are calling for the protection of Palestinian rights under international law, including self-determination, the right of return to their land, and an end to Israeli occupation and settlement building in the occupied territories. They are also backing sanctions on Israel and a 'permanent' ceasefire in Gaza.

Massive demonstrations were held in Paris on Saturday to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, during which participants held placards and declared their opposition to the Israeli occupation of Gaza Strip. 

