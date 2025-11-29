People in Paris hold pro-Palestine rally (+VIDEO)

Organizers are calling for the protection of Palestinian rights under international law, including self-determination, the right of return to their land, and an end to Israeli occupation and settlement building in the occupied territories. They are also backing sanctions on Israel and a 'permanent' ceasefire in Gaza.

Massive demonstrations were held in Paris on Saturday to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, during which participants held placards and declared their opposition to the Israeli occupation of Gaza Strip.

MNA