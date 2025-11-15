Pro-Palestine demonstration held in Berlin

Participants of the rally took to the streets holding Palestinian flags and placards with slogans in support of Palestine.

The demonstration was held under the title of “Solidarity with Palestine. No to sending weapons to Israel.”

The protesters demanded a halt to the sending of military weapons to Tel Aviv, an end to the genocide in Gaza, and the trial of “war criminals.”

Reports indicate that the demonstration was peaceful and no incidents have been reported so far.

The security of the participants of the protest gathering was ensured by a large number of Berlin police officers.

MNA/IRN