Enemies created ‘cruel narrative’ about Iran nuclear industry

During a visit by Vice-President for Executive Affairs Mohammad-Jafar Ghaempanah to an exhibition showcasing Iran’s nuclear achievements, Eslami spoke to reporters about the purpose of maintaining a permanent display of these accomplishments.

Eslami emphasized that the primary goal of consistently presenting these achievements is to counter hostile propaganda, which he said has distorted public opinion about Iran’s nuclear program through unfounded claims over the years.

He stressed that the most effective way to challenge this narrative is through tangible demonstrations of progress and practical actions that highlight the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear initiatives.

Outlining key strategic priorities for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Eslami pointed to several areas of focus, including combating water scarcity, addressing soil salinity, reducing agricultural pest vulnerability, and ensuring food safety and security, alongside energy supply.

“The enemies do not want Iran to have a presence in the nuclear industry, but despite all hostilities, we stand at the forefront of this field,” he added.

Eslami also referred to long-term cooperation agreements with foreign countries, including Russia, including arrangements for the construction of eight nuclear power plants in Iran.

He said these collaborations were important for transferring modern technology and strengthening the country’s industrial and technological infrastructure, adding that such projects could play a vital role in Iran’s economic growth and development.

MNA/IRN