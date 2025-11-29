Iran’s Army adds new naval base

Iran’s Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami presided over a ceremony where the floating base 'Kordestan' was formally added to the Navy.

The event also included the unveiling of the destroyer Sahand, fast missile boats, multi-purpose unmanned aerial units, intelligent unmanned underwater vehicles, and coastal and naval electronic warfare, missile and intelligence systems.

Senior provincial officials from Sistan and Balochestan, Hormozgan and Kordestan provinces and families of Navy personnel also attended the ceremony, during which three families of Navy servicemen killed on duty were honored.

According to the Navy, Sahand—the third vessel of the Mowj class—unexpectedly sank at a Bandar Abbas pier on July 6, 2024, after an incident.

Navy teams conducted 14 days of continuous technical and rescue operations to bring the ship back to the surface.

The floating base Kordestan is described as a port-city platform capable of providing extensive support to naval and non-naval units at sea.

Officials said the additions are intended to strengthen naval combat readiness, highlight technical capabilities, expand weapons projects suited to emerging threats, drive innovation in design, and deepen strategic reach into international waters.

