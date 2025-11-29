  1. Technology
Airbus issues major A320 recall after flight-control incident

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Europe’s Airbus is ordering an immediate software change on a “significant number” of its best-selling A320 family of jets, in a move that industry sources said would bring disruption to half the global fleet.

The move to a different software, announced on Friday, which will affect 6,000 of its widely used A320 family of jets, must be carried out before the next routine flight, threatening cancellations or delays during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year in the United States and beyond, Al Jazeera reported.

Airbus said in a statement that a recent incident involving an A320-family aircraft had revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls.

“Airbus has consequently identified a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in-service which may be impacted,” the company said.

“Airbus acknowledges these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers,” it said.

