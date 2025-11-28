Hezbollah to respond to assassination of Tabtabai: Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech through video-conferencing at a memorial service held by Hezbollah in tribute of martyred senior commander Haitham Al-Tabtabai in Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh on Friday afternoon.

"Martyr Al-Tabtabai (Sayyed Abu Ali) was a model in planning, courage and wisdom," said Qassem, adding that "Martyr Sayyed Abu Ali made a lasting impact during a critical period. He distinguished himself with a personality that blended faith, discipline, piety, and strategic vision."

"Abu Ali commanded the ‘Formidable in Might’ battle with exceptional professionalism and strategic military skill," the Hezbollah leader further said.

"Abu Ali was a true son of the battlefield on various fronts in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen," he also said, according to Al-Manar TV EN website.

"The goal of the assassination was not and won’t be achieved. We are determined to continue the path of resistance," he further asserted.

"We must address the mistakes, close the gaps and learn the lessons they reveal," Qassem continued.

"The five martyrs [in Dahiyeh attack] met to prepare for their next mission, and we consider them a great source of pride," he further said.

"This is a blatant aggression and a heinous crime, we have the right to respond and we’ll set the timing for that," Qassem further stressed.

He said that anyone who seeks to disarm Hezbollah serves the Israeli interests, adding that the ceasefire was a victory for the resistance because it thwarted the enemy's goals.

"Ceasefire in November 2024 is a victory for the resistance, people, and Lebanon because we prevented the enemy from achieving its goals of eliminating the resistance," he later highlighted.

"The Israeli attacks are aggression on the entire Lebanon, not just on the resistance," the Hezbollah secretary general continued to say.

"Deterring the enemy involves liberation and protection, confrontation and preventing the enemy forces from establishing a presence on our land," Qassem underscored.

Qassem also said on threats made by the Israeli enemy "Let them threaten and mobilize the entire world against us; they will find only despair."

MNA