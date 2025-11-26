Araghchi leaves for Paris to meet with French counterpart

Araghchi visited the Netherlands for the annual meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had reported on Tuesday that the Iranian foreign minister will visit France on Wedneday.

Baghaei said that the minister will visit Paris at the invitation of his French counterpart.

According to Baghaei, bilateral issues, including the case of Iranian citizen Mahdieh Esfandiari, as well as regional and international developments, will be discussed during the trip.

The spokesman also said that the Zionist regime's ongoing crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, the nuclear issue, and other important international issues will be on the agenda of Araghchi's visit.

Media confirmed yesterday that France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart in Paris on November 26 to discuss bilateral and international issues.

