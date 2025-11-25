Iran Navy deploys over 103 task forces to high seas

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, announced the milestone during a press conference marking the upcoming Navy Day, praising the sacrifices made by the naval personnel to defend the homeland and the families of fallen soldiers. He described Navy Day as a tribute to the bravery and dedication of Iran’s naval forces, whose efforts during the Iran-Iraq War protected the nation’s economic lifelines.

Admiral Irani emphasized that the Iranian Navy has increasingly projected power internationally, maintaining a strong presence in distant waters to defend the country’s maritime interests. Citing the nine-point maritime policy outlined by the Leader, he noted that continuous engagement in international waters is central to achieving these strategic goals.

“The Navy’s approach is grounded in cooperation with friendly and neighboring countries,” Admiral Irani said, highlighting that such partnerships enhance maritime security and the safety of shipping lanes. He also announced the upcoming unveiling of new naval vessels and equipment, along with collaborations with universities and research centers to boost operational capability.

Regarding readiness, the Commander stated that two task forces are currently deployed in oceanic waters, with two more prepared for immediate deployment. This demonstrates Iran’s ability to defend its interests while ensuring the continuity of commercial and economic maritime operations.

Admiral Irani also defended Iran’s naval operations against the backdrop of international sanctions, asserting that Iranian vessels operate freely under the national flag and maintain active engagement with multiple countries, rendering sanctions largely ineffective.

