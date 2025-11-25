  1. Politics
Nov 25, 2025, 9:41 AM

South Korea's Lee warns of clashes with North

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) –  South Korean President Lee Jae Myung warned of the risk of accidental clashes with North Korea, which has cut off all channels of communication with Seoul.

Lee, who has taken several steps to ease tensions since taking office in June, has offered discussions with the North without preconditions, in contrast to his hawkish conservative predecessor.

Pyongyang has yet to respond to Lee's overtures.

"Inter-Korean relations have, regrettably, turned very hostile and confrontational," Lee told reporters on a flight from South Africa, where he attended the G20 summit, to Turkey.

"We have now reached a situation where we do not know when an accidental clash may occur," said Lee.

Lee, however, said Seoul would continue to pursue communications with the North, saying the South was "always open".

"Why do we exchange and talk with every other country but not with North Korea? Now let us exchange. And we support the normalisation of relations."

