South Korea's Lee warns of clashes with North

Lee, who has taken several steps to ease tensions since taking office in June, has offered discussions with the North without preconditions, in contrast to his hawkish conservative predecessor.

Pyongyang has yet to respond to Lee's overtures.

"Inter-Korean relations have, regrettably, turned very hostile and confrontational," Lee told reporters on a flight from South Africa, where he attended the G20 summit, to Turkey.

"We have now reached a situation where we do not know when an accidental clash may occur," said Lee.

Lee, however, said Seoul would continue to pursue communications with the North, saying the South was "always open".

"Why do we exchange and talk with every other country but not with North Korea? Now let us exchange. And we support the normalisation of relations."

