Lady Fatima al-Zahra: Islam’s most revered woman

Tomorrow marks the martyrdom of the Lady of the Women of the Worlds, the beloved daughter of the Messenger, the wife of the Commander of the Faithful, and the mother of the infallible imams, Lady Fatima al-Zahra (SA).

Lady Fatima al-Zahra (SA), known in Islamic tradition as the “Lady of the Women of the Worlds,” was the cherished daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the devoted wife of Imam Ali (AS), and the mother of the infallible imams. She was born in Mecca on the 20th of Jumadi al-Thani in the 18th year before Hijra. Her parents, the noble Lady Khadijah (RA) and the Messenger of Allah, showered her with affection and care, and she in turn was deeply attached to both of them.

Raised under the guidance of her father and in the nurturing embrace of her mother, Fatima grew up within the prophetic household. From an early age, she witnessed the hardships faced by the Prophet and remained steadfastly by his side, offering support in every difficulty.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) dedicated special attention to her upbringing, shaping her character as the ideal model of womanhood in Islam. If he served as the exemplar for all men, she embodied the perfect example for all women. Fatima was a manifestation of devotion to God and a reflection of spiritual purity and holiness, resembling her father not only in demeanor but also in moral character. She was, as often described, the mirror of Muhammad.

Fatima (AS) was honored with the title al-Zahra, meaning “the radiant and luminous one,” and she was also known as Umm Abiha — “the mother of her father” — a title that reflects her profound care for the Prophet after the passing of Lady Khadijah. Other titles attributed to her include Seddiqeh, Tahereh, Mobarakeh, Batool, Razieh, and Marzieh.

Hazrat Fatima (SA) characteristics

Lady Fatima is revered as the “Leader of all the women of the world,” for the continuation of the Prophet’s lineage and legacy is connected through her. For every Quranic verse revealed regarding women, she stands as the highest embodiment of its teachings. In her lifetime, she fulfilled the roles of devoted daughter, loyal wife, and nurturing mother with perfection.

Her generosity was unmatched; no one who came to her door ever left empty-handed. Throughout her life, she never requested anything from Imam Ali (AS). As a mother, she raised exceptional children whose influence continues to shape history in ways time cannot erase.

Lady Fatima (SA) also exemplified the virtue of patience. Despite facing severe trials—attacks targeting her father, her husband, and herself—she remained unwavering in her trust in God and steadfast in her principles.

Her intellectual and spiritual status is evident in her famous Fadak sermon, where she articulated profound insights into the oneness of God, articulated her understanding of the Prophet’s mission, and provided a concise yet powerful explanation of the concept of Imamate.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) sayings about Hazrat Fatima (SA)

Among all of the Prophet’s children, Fatima was the youngest, and he regarded her as an angel in human form—an inseparable part of himself. His joy intensified whenever he saw her. Before any journey, the last house he visited was hers, and upon returning, it was the first he would enter.

The Holy Prophet said, "Whoever injures (bodily or sentimentally) Fatima, injures me; and whoever injures me injures Allah; and whoever injures Allah practices unbelief. O, Fatima! If your wrath is incurred, it incurs the wrath of Allah; and if you are happy, it makes Allah happy too".

The Holy Prophet said, "Fatima is a peace of my heart".

Every morning on his way to the Mosque, he would pass by Fatima's house and say: "Peace be on you O the Household of Prophethood and the source of Messengership".

Marriage of Imam Ali (AS) and Lady Fatima (SA)

The marriage between Imam Ali (AS) and Lady Fatima (AS) is remembered as the ideal Islamic union. Their home was built on piety, humility, and devotion to God. While Imam Ali (AS) is honored for his profound knowledge and spiritual strength, equally significant was the deep affection and gentle respect he expressed toward Fatima.

Narrations recount Imam Ali’s love for her. He once said, “When I looked at her, my griefs and sorrows disappeared.” Although multiple marriages were customary in their time, Imam Ali (AS) chose not to marry another woman during Fatima’s lifetime, honoring her feelings and dignity.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima (SA)

Following a series of tragic events—including the attack on her home, the miscarriage of her unborn child, and physical assaults—Fatima al-Zahra (AS) passed away at the age of 18.

There are various narrations about the date of her martyrdom. According to one narration (more common among Sunnis), she passed away 75 days after the Prophet’s death, on the 13th of Jumada al-Awwal. A more widely recognized narration in Shia tradition states she was martyred 95 days after the Prophet’s passing, on the 3rd of Jumada al-Thani, in the 11th year AH.

Lady Fatima Zahra’s (SA) Will to Imam Ali (AS)

On the last day of her life, while Hazrat Zahra (as) was suffering from illness, asked Imam Ali (as) to execute her 3 wills. she said to Imam Ali (as),

1. O Ali, you will personally perform my funeral rites.

2. Those who have displeased me should not be allowed to attend my funeral.

3. My corpse should be carried to the graveyard at night.

Thus, Imam Ali (as), in compliance with her will, performed all the funeral rites and accompanied exclusively by her relatives and sons carried her at night to Jannatu’l-Baqi `, where she was laid to rest and her wishes fulfilled.

The commander of the faithful (AS) said on the occasion of the burial of Supreme lady Fatima (SA) while addressing the Holy Prophet at his grave, O' Prophet of Allah! Please accept my salutation and those of your daughter who is being buried not far from you, and who is to meet you so quickly. O the chosen Apostle! The death of your daughter has left me without patience and solace. I have lost my self-restraint and the power of endurance.

