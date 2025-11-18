Pezeshkian congratulates Iran student team on RoboCup victory

According to Mehr News Agency, Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated the country’s top students on their championship at the 8th RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing that the government considers strengthening innovative education, expanding technology-focused schools, and supporting student research a national priority.

He highlighted that this achievement reflects the self-confidence, scientific capability, creativity, and determination of the next generation of Iran’s innovators, who can excel on the global stage and proudly raise the Iranian flag.

Pezeshkian noted that this valuable accomplishment is the result of students’ hard work, family support, and the dedication of teachers and mentors who guided them. He expressed confidence that with continued effort and support, Iran can become a leading hub in robotics, artificial intelligence, and cutting-edge technologies in the region and worldwide.

