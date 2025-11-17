  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Nov 17, 2025, 4:05 PM

Russia unveils 5th-Generation Su-57E fighter jet in Dubai

Russia unveils 5th-Generation Su-57E fighter jet in Dubai

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – The Russian fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow 2025 international air show.

Mehr News Agency cited a Sputnik correspondent as saying that the fighter jet will also take part in the airshow’s flight program.

Since early morning, visitors visitors could be seen actively taking photos with the Russian fighter jet on display.

Developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, the Su-57 is a fifth-generation Russian multi-role fighter designed to engage all types of air, ground and surface targets. It features supersonic cruising speed, internal weapons bays, radar-absorbing coating, and cutting-edge onboard equipment.

Dubai Airshow is one of the world's leading aerospace and defense exhibitions. The city of Dubai will host the exhibition from November 17-21. It will feature innovations in aviation, space, defense, as well as host flight demonstrations and conferences.

MNA/

News ID 238887
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News