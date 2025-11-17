Russia unveils 5th-Generation Su-57E fighter jet in Dubai

Mehr News Agency cited a Sputnik correspondent as saying that the fighter jet will also take part in the airshow’s flight program.

Since early morning, visitors visitors could be seen actively taking photos with the Russian fighter jet on display.

Developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, the Su-57 is a fifth-generation Russian multi-role fighter designed to engage all types of air, ground and surface targets. It features supersonic cruising speed, internal weapons bays, radar-absorbing coating, and cutting-edge onboard equipment.

Dubai Airshow is one of the world's leading aerospace and defense exhibitions. The city of Dubai will host the exhibition from November 17-21. It will feature innovations in aviation, space, defense, as well as host flight demonstrations and conferences.

MNA/