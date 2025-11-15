Powerful explosion hits Argentina (+VIDEO)

An explosion at an industrial park 50 kilometers southwest of Buenos Aires sparked a fire and released toxic fumes on Friday night, leaving at least 20 people injured, local media reported.

The explosion, which occurred around 9 p.m. local time (2400 GMT) in the city of Ezeiza, shattered the windows of buildings within a four-kilometer radius, then ignited a fire and produced dense toxic smoke, said the media outlet Clarin.

The fire reached a height of over 20 meters and burned for more than two hours.

Gaston Granados, mayor of Ezeiza, said that the fire has spread to several factories and is still not under control.

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire started in the warehouse of an agrochemical enterprise.

MNA/