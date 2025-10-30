Iran to neither surrender nor accept captivity: Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks during a ceremony held to pay tribute to Iranian martyrs in the northeastern province of North Khorasan on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

The remarks concerned the regime’s decades-old history of either waging unprovoked aggression against various regional states or hammering out so-called “peace” deals with them aimed at securing the goals it would fail to achieve through war.

The top legislator pointed to the “expansionist and child-killing regime’s” taking new territory under its deadly acts of aggression on a daily basis.

“We will neither surrender nor be taken captive,” the top legislator, however, asserted.

As a case in point concerning Iranian resilience, he cited the Islamic Republic’s thwarting such aggression by the regime and the United States in June, and the reprisal’s setting a historic record.

The response saw Iranian Armed Forces resort to calculated defensive maneuvers to fend off the aggressors’ efforts at infiltration and disintegration, and engage in successful retaliation in the face of the invaders’ incessant airstrikes.

Ghalibaf noted that throughout the roughly 80 years that have passed since the regime claimed existence in the West Asia region, “no country has ever confronted it in such a way.”

No longer than five days within the launch of the reprisal, “everyone was seeking to mediate a ceasefire with us,” he added.

The official denounced the US’s contribution to the aggression, which flew in the face of Washington’s underway indirect negotiations with Tehran at the time.

“The United States was speaking of peace and dialogue, and [President Donald] Trump was calling for peace. Yet, at the same time, American aircraft were on their way to bomb our nuclear facilities.”

As another example of the nation’s steadfastness in the face of foreign aggression, the official pointed to its resilience in the face of the Western-backed war that was imposed on it by Iraq in the 1980s.

“During the war, our fighters never said ‘it can’t be done.’ They always said ‘it must be done.’ They never told the enemy that we lacked men or equipment; instead, with wisdom and maturity, they brought together every resource they had.”

Ghalibaf underlined how the country had remained true to the path taken by the thousands-strong martyrs, who had sacrificed their lives ever since the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979 towards ensuring the nation’s security and prosperity.

He called the Iranian nation, one that “has chosen [the path of] martyrdom.”

“If today our beloved country enjoys security, if we possess exemplary dignity and independence, it is thanks to the culture of martyrdom and the [devoted] presence [and contribution] of our committed fighters and people of every taste, culture, and faith.”

