Israel launches new wave of airstrikes against south Lebanon

Lebanon’s el-Nashra and al-Manar news networks reported on Thursday that the Israeli warplanes bombed Lebanese villages in Bint Jbeil and struck the outskirts of the town of Tayr Falsayh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, a report by Press TV said.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said that Israeli jets also struck the al-Khanouk area of the Aitaroun municipality in the Nabatieh district with air-to-surface missiles.

The attacks reportedly caused casualties and inflicted heavy damage on civilian infrastructure in the region.

Later in the day, an Israeli drone targeted a Renault Rapid vehicle in the Nabatiyeh district town of Toul, wounding at least one person.

The strike took place in a densely populated area while students were leaving school.

Local media reports quoting local sources said that an Israeli warplane dropped a sonic bomb over the Naqoura beach in southern Lebanon.

Witnesses said that Israeli soldiers also fired volleys of machine guns towards the outskirts of the Kfar Shouba municipality.

Israeli artillery also shelled on Wednesday night the southern border town of Mays al-Jabal.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory.

Despite a ceasefire reached in November last year, Israel has kept up its near-daily attacks on south and east Lebanon and is occupying five hills it deems strategic in the south.

MNA