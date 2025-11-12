Israel understands only language of force: Iranian lawmaker

Addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad, Ali Nikzad said Iran has always been a role model for peaceful coexistence throughout history and continues to pursue comprehensive peace based on justice, human dignity, and the freedom of nations.

He stressed that genuine peace cannot be imposed through coercion, occupation, or apartheid, and that the Israeli regime’s aggressive and warmongering policies are the main cause of instability in the region.

Nikzad added that the US, which supports Tel Aviv and has fueled numerous conflicts and extremist groups, cannot claim to bring peace by imposing wars.

The Iranian deputy speaker said that peace and security cannot be brought in from somewhere else, stressing that that the most important step toward achieving regional stability is to end foreign interference, particularly by the US.

Referring to the situation in Gaza, he stated that the Palestinian issue remains the true measure of global commitment to human rights, condemning the silence and complicity of Western powers in the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli regime.

Nikzad reaffirmed Iran’s support for any initiative aimed at halting the genocide in Gaza, ending occupation, and restoring the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with al-Quds as its capital.

The lawmaker emphasized that Iran’s resistance during the 12-day confrontation showed that the illegitimate Zionist regime retreats only when faced with decisive power.

Highlighting Iran’s achievements despite decades of sanctions and pressure, Nikzad said that economic and political coercion cannot bring nations to their knees. He called for international relations based on dialogue, mutual respect, and just cooperation, stressing that the era of hegemony is over.

He further underlined the pivotal role of parliaments as the true voices of nations, saying they must act as architects of peace rather than spectators of war.

Parliaments, he said, should lead governments toward de-escalation and accountability in human rights and international law, adding that peace results from action and will, not mere slogans.

Concluding his remarks, Nikzad expressed Iran’s full support for the Islamabad Declaration, describing it as a potential model for ethical governance, peacebuilding, and sustainable development.

Centered on the theme “Peace, Security and Development”, the ISC 2025 was held in Islamabad on November 10–12.

MNA