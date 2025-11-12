Mehr media delegation tours Turkish city of Van (+PHOTOS)

In recent years, the border city of Van in Turkey has played a crucial role in shaping relations between Tehran and Ankara. Located about 100 kilometers from the city of Khoy in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province, Van has become an important hub for cultural and economic exchanges between the two neighboring countries.

While Van’s geographic position gives it strategic importance in bilateral trade, its emergence as a tourism destination for Iranian travelers has further strengthened people-to-people ties and added new dimensions to the relationship between the two nations.

A delegation from Mehr Media Group, invited by Kayhan Türkmenoğlu, Van’s representative in the Turkish Parliament and head of the Iran–Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group, visited the city from November 6 to 8. During the three-day visit, the delegation met with hoteliers, media representatives, and economic and cultural officials to examine the challenges and positive impacts of this region on bilateral relations.

Iranian Culture and Art in the Heart of Van’s Traditional Bazaar

One of the highlights of the Mehr Media Group’s visit to Van was a tour of the Bedesten Çarşısı, the city’s historic traditional bazaar. Built in a classic architectural style, the market serves as a hub for handicrafts and traditional art from across Turkey. Interestingly, several shops also featured Persian carpets and kilims, reflecting the long-standing cultural exchange between the two nations.

A local merchant, referring to the export of Iranian carpets to Turkey, said: “In recent years, this trade has declined significantly, and it’s something that needs to be addressed, since Iranian craftsmanship in carpet weaving has always attracted Turkish customers.”

Another section of the bazaar showcased calligraphy artworks created by local artists from Van. Many of these pieces featured verses from Persian poet Hafez and displayed Persian-inspired calligraphic styles, underscoring the deep cultural and artistic ties that continue to connect Iran and Turkey.

Meeting with Local Turkish Journalists

On the sidelines of the first day’s visit to Van, a meeting was held between the Mehr Media Group delegation and journalists from Anadolu Agency, Demirören News Agency, the Van Journalists Association, and other local media representatives.

In this meeting, Mohammadreza Moradi, Director of International and Foreign News at Mehr News Agency, highlighted the threats posed by the Israeli regime and stressed the importance of raising public awareness about them.

He said, “Qatar has pursued a tension-free policy in the region, yet despite its strategic relations with the United States, it has been targeted by Israeli attacks. The strategic relationship between Turkey and the US is not as deep as that of Qatar, yet we have repeatedly witnessed Israeli threats against Turkey, particularly from Israeli ministers.”

Moradi added, “Israel is advancing a project known as the ‘David Corridor,’ which begins from the Golan Heights and passes through eastern Turkey and even parts of Syria. As local journalists, you have a responsibility to report on Israel’s threats in Turkey and the region, because doing so will encourage citizens to demand stronger action from their governments in response to Israel’s aggression.”

Emphasis on Academic Cooperation in Meeting with Van University President

During a meeting with Professor Hamdullah Sevli, President of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, and several faculty members, both sides underscored the importance of expanding academic collaboration between Iran and Turkey.

Professor Sevli noted that around 60 Iranian students are currently enrolled at the university, most of whom are studying dentistry. He added, “Unfortunately, our university’s degrees have not yet been officially recognized by Iran’s Ministry of Science, despite Van University being one of the most reputable academic institutions in Turkey and Europe. Given our geographic proximity to Iran, we are well positioned to host a growing number of Iranian students in the future.”

Turkey’s Ministry of Education Highlights the Importance of the Tourism Industry

One of the sites visited by the Mehr Media Group delegation in Van was the Uygulama Hotel, which operates under the supervision of Turkey’s Ministry of Education. The hotel not only serves as an accommodation facility for guests but also functions as a practical training center for hospitality and tourism students.

In Turkey, tourism is taught as an academic discipline beginning at the high school level. After completing theoretical coursework, students move on to hands-on training programs — and the Uygulama Hotel provides the environment for this practical experience.

This approach reflects Turkey’s commitment to developing its tourism sector professionally, demonstrating how seriously the country treats tourism as both an educational field and a key economic industry.

Day Two: Iran’s Active Presence in Turkey’s Commercial Market

The second day of the Mehr Media Group’s visit to Van focused primarily on economic relations between Iran and Turkey. The delegation met with Mehmet Aslan, Chairman of the Board of the Van Organized Industrial Zone (OSB), to discuss the economic and trade potential between the two neighboring countries.

Aslan emphasized the crucial role of journalism in today’s society, saying: “National and international media represent one of the most important pillars of any society. Journalists are the bridge between the people and officials — the true voice of the public. This profession forms a key part of a country’s democracy, as it is journalists who awaken public awareness.”

He added, “Every morning, the first thing we do is follow global and domestic economic developments through the media. These economic indicators shape our business decisions. Transparency is the foundation of journalism, and it is this transparency that drives a country’s development.”

Van Museum: Home to 2,551 Historical Artifacts

One of the cultural highlights of the Mehr Media Group’s visit was a tour of the Van Museum, a historical landmark that houses 2,551 ancient artifacts. As the former capital of the Urartian Empire, the city of Van stands as a living testament to the shared historical and cultural heritage of Iran and Turkey.

The museum showcases relics from multiple eras — including the Urartian, Achaemenid, Seljuk, Qara Qoyunlu, Aq Qoyunlu, and Ottoman periods — alongside exhibits depicting the lifestyle and evolution of the region’s inhabitants from ancient times to the present day. Together, these displays provide valuable insight into the region’s deep historical transformations.

Miniature models of Van Castle, Old Van City, and the Akdamar Church, arranged chronologically along the museum’s corridors, guide visitors through a vivid journey across centuries of history. According to museum officials, this cultural center not only plays a vital role in preserving the heritage of the region, but also serves as an important attraction for tourists and researchers alike.

Shared Culinary Traditions Reflect Deep Cultural Ties Between Iran and Turkey

The cultural, historical, and religious connections between the peoples of Turkey and Iran are vividly reflected in the local cuisine of Van. During the visit, hosted by Hamza Chef, a well-known Turkish culinary expert, the Mehr Media Group delegation was introduced to a variety of dishes that closely resemble traditional Iranian foods. This experience highlighted the mutual culinary influences between the two nations and demonstrated how shared tastes and flavors can help strengthen people-to-people bonds.

Dishes such as kebabs, dolmas, and various stews are common to both cultures and stand as delicious symbols of these enduring ties. Interestingly, both modern and traditional hotels in Van serve local dishes, showing that Turkey actively promotes its cultural identity through traditional cuisine offered to foreign guests.

As gastronomy represents one of the most expressive elements of a nation’s culture, it can play a significant role in deepening cultural relations between Iran and Turkey. Notably, Iranian dishes were featured at the Van Culinary and Gastronomy Exhibition, held for the third time this year, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the rich diversity and flavor of Iranian cuisine.

Van Terrace

The final program on the second day of the Mehr Media Delegation was a visit to the Van Terrace. In recent years, Turkey has built terraces at the highest points of cities to provide visitors with beautiful views and a comprehensive perspective of the city.

These terraces serve as recreational and resting places for residents and tourists, offering a suitable space to enjoy beautiful scenery and find tranquility in the heart of the city.

Day Three

On the third day, the hosts of the city introduced the culture and lifestyle of Van. The first part was dedicated to Van’s famous breakfast. The manager of Dedeman Hotel (Dedeman Oteli) said:

"Attention to breakfast is one of Van’s main characteristics, and the breakfast table in this city is more colorful than in other cities of Turkey."

Some of the well-known breakfast items in Van include ser şır (a traditional milk dish), sujuk omelet, natural honey, and the city’s famous cheese. These breakfasts reflect the rich culinary culture of Van.

According to the hotel staff, Iranian tourists pay special attention to the sea view and hotel facilities. Additionally, the rich culture of the Iranian people and their proficiency in languages other than Persian demonstrate their high level of education and awareness.

Historical Akdamar Island and the Armenian Presence

The next part of the visit was dedicated to Akdamar Island, one of Van’s most important tourist attractions. The island is famous for the historic Akdamar Church, which dates back to the 10th century. The church features reliefs from the Urartian period and depictions of extinct animals, providing valuable historical and biological information for explorers.

Due to the spiritual significance of this church, Armenian citizens pay special attention to it, and every year in late September, specific ceremonies are held at this site. These events help attract tourists and preserve Armenian culture.

Visiting the island, which represents a confluence of history and nature, is possible by boat. However, during our visit, the return process was delayed, and as a result, the Turkish Gendarmerie’s coastal guards worked to ensure our safe return to the city. This experience highlighted the local authorities’ attention to the safety and well-being of tourists.

Visit to Van’s Traditional Handicraft Center

One of the stops for the Iranian media delegation during their trip to Van was the city’s traditional handicraft production center. At this center, local artisans work on various crafts, each reflecting the rich culture and history of the region. Interestingly, they also prepare their raw materials themselves.

Some of the activities carried out at this center include carpet weaving, embroidery, sewing traditional clothing, wood carving, and creating ornamental objects from silver. Additionally, special designs such as Savat, a black pattern applied on silver using lead in a unique method, are also produced here.

Tariria Complex: The Confluence of Nature and History

The development of the tourism industry in Turkey has inspired new ideas and creative initiatives from hotel operators in Van. The Tariria Culture, Art, and Culinary Center (Tariria) is one such unique project in the city. Upon entering the complex, visitors feel as if they have been transported to a world entirely different from the urban environment.

The 51-kilometer Shamiran water canal, built during the Urartian kingdom in Van, is considered a marvel of ancient hydraulic engineering. At the lower end of this canal lies a lush 50-hectare garden, part of which has been transformed into a cultural complex.

The architecture of the Tariria complex was designed by a Bangladeshi architect, and 65% of the raw materials for its foods and desserts are sourced from the complex’s own agricultural lands. A glass fence surrounds the complex to prevent any disruption of its connection with nature. Additionally, the use of century-old wood from regions near the Black Sea and the presence of renowned chefs from various countries, particularly Iran, aims to offer a fusion of Turkish and international cuisine. These features distinguish the Tariria cultural complex from Van’s main attractions.

Visit to Hilton Hotel

The Hilton Hotel, part of the Hilton chain, was one of the stops for the Mehr media delegation. The hotel aims to showcase the features of a fully equipped hotel, offering special amenities such as a presidential suite and high-quality cuisine. Additionally, the professional conduct of the staff provides a distinctive hospitality experience.

Meeting with Van Hoteliers

The final part of the Mehr media delegation’s trip was dedicated to meeting with hotel owners in Van. Oktay Aksu, manager of Elite World Hotel, who hosted the session, said at the beginning of his remarks, "This is the first time an Iranian media delegation has visited our city to review the conditions in Van. This demonstrates the importance of the concerns and needs of Iranian citizens for you."

He continued:"You have traveled to this city at the invitation of Mr. Kayhan Turkmenoglu, and over these three days, you have had the opportunity to visit various parts of the city, explore the food network, and experience the life of the people. We ask you to convey what you have seen to your audiences, taking an important step toward friendship and closer ties between Iran and Turkey."

