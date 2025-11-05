Tehran, Riyadh ties come with positive regional, intl. impact

Gharibabadi made the comments in a post on his X account during his visit to the Muslim country on Wednesday.

"During my trip to Saudi Arabia which was aimed at developing and strengthening relations, coordination, and cooperation between the two governments, especially in areas related to international, regional, and multilateral organizations and important international issues, human rights, and legal and judicial cooperation, I met and discussed with Abdul Rahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi, Deputy minister of General Diplomacy Affairs of the country," he wrote in his post.

"Iran and Saudi Arabia, which have many things in common in various fields, can pursue the common interests of their nations and regional peace and stability in the turbulent international arena through mutual respect, holding dialogue in good faith, and with taking into consideration the requirements of good neighborliness, while developing and strengthening relations and cooperation," the deputy foreign minister of Iran added.

"The need to strengthen the role and effectiveness of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on various issues, including condemning the crimes of the occupying regime in Gaza and its aggressions in the region, and developing cooperation among the organization's members on issues related to the organization, was emphasized," he also reported.

