IRGC serviceman martyred in southeast Iran

The IRGC's Ground Forces Quds Base stationed in southeast Iran issued a statement on Saturday, announcing the martyrdom of one of its security forces in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

"Last evening, the vehicle of one of the security forces was targeted by armed elements belonging to adversary groups, martyring one of the servicemen," the statement said.

"Mohammad Siahani, a member of the security forces, was martyred by unknown gunmen on the Bampour-Delgan road in Iranshahr County," it explained.

The statement further said investigations into the case had been launched by intelligence forces to apprehend and bring to justice the perpetrators behind the crime.

MNA/6642534