Terrorist cell dismantled in eastern Iran (+VIDEO)

According to security sources, members of this terrorist team had ambushed two police patrols in Aban 1403 (October–November 2024) while they were returning from a mission requested by local residents, launching an attack that killed ten police officers and soldiers in Taftan County.

One captured member of the group confessed that they had trained for ten days at a Jaish al-Adl base in Pakistan. Upon returning to Iran, the terrorist group provided them with several Kalashnikov rifles and a mobile phone, through which a contact named “Hossein” acted as a liaison between the organization and the team.

Iranian security forces emphasized that operations against terrorist cells will continue to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

MNA/