Iran has no trust in US, won’t yield to bullying: FM Araghchi

The top diplomat made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Iranian web television Sahra on Saturday.

He said that Iran has had no positive experience with the US despite Tehran’s sincere efforts to find a way to resolve disputes.

“We neither have nor will have any trust in Washington. Even without trust, one can act with caution. We acted this way but did not get any positive response. Unfortunately, this is the nature of the Americans,” Araghchi said, adding that currently there is no positive basis for interaction with the US.

The foreign minister, however, reiterated Iran’s readiness for talks based on mutual respect if the US acts sincerely.

“I have repeatedly said that if the Americans are ready to engage from an equal position, with honesty, seeking a mutually beneficial, not one-sided, agreement based on mutual respect, then we are prepared for serious and genuine negotiations toward a mutually acceptable solution. We have never abandoned diplomacy.”

Araghchi also emphasized that what matters most to the Islamic Republic is upholding the rights of the Iranian people, noting that Iran will not tolerate any bullying against its citizens.

“We are ready for any wise solution,” he added, saying that interaction between Iran and the US can take place if the latter abandons its domineering attitude.

“It has always been said that the Iranian nation will not respond to the language of force, pressure, and sanctions, but it will respond accordingly to the language of respect,” he noted.

12-day war with Israel

On the 12-day war that Israel waged against Iran on June 13 this year, the foreign minister said the conflict was unprovoked and that the Israeli regime had no justification for its aggression.

Iran had done nothing wrong, as its nuclear program has been and remains solely for peaceful purposes, Araghchi said, adding that Iran’s security doctrine does not include nuclear weapons, in accordance with a religious decree (fatwa) issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which bans the use of such weapons.

Araghchi said the Iranian people demonstrated resilience during the 12-day war, which became “a historical turning point,” because they realized that the Islamic Republic acts logically and seeks dialogue and engagement.

“There was no explanation for the Israeli aggression. Therefore, public support increased, not only out of patriotism, but also because people recognized the correct path taken by the system and its commitment to diplomacy,” he noted.

He added that without such resistance, the war could have established a pattern of threats and attacks against Iran aimed at forcing concessions.

“The Iranian people, during the 12-day war, proved that they will not back down from their rights, will not flee from war, and are not afraid of it, but they resist,” Araghchi said.

This is an asset for the country, and all officials agree that this capital must be preserved and the people should be appreciated, the official further said.

MNA/