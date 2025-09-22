  1. Culture
Iran,Tajikistan launch joint movie production

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iran and Tajikistan are making waves on the silver screen, strengthening cultural bonds through cinema.

Their first joint film, “Fish on the Hook”, was unveiled in Tehran and has already enjoyed a successful international debut in Germany., according to a report by Press TV.

The partnership highlights the deep historical and linguistic bonds between the two nations. The ties have roots in Persian heritage. 

The film directed by Muhiddin Muzaffar, focuses on universal values often overshadowed by conflict and division. Its production involves close collaboration between Iranian and Tajik crews.

