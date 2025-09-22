Taliban, Iran agree to increase bilateral trade to $10 b

Taliban Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi met with Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Seyyed Mohammad Atabak to discuss the development of economic relations and increasing bilateral trade between the two countries to $10 billion next year.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed signing trade agreements, removing transit and investment barriers, and resolving quarantine and port issues, especially at the Iranian Chabahar Port.

According to the Taliban Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Iranian delegation pledged to take practical steps to improve services and expand trade. Azizi also stressed the importance of ensuring the security of projects and strengthening economic cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of trade, transit and investment to achieve the goal of $10 billion in annual trade between the two countries.

