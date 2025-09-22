Kim Jong Un says that Pyongyang intends no denuclearization

"Even now, there are many forces supporting the American mantra of denuclearization. These forces ignore the sovereignty of North Korea and seriously encroach upon it," Kim Jong Un said. According to him, calls for Pyongyang’s denuclearization equate to an encroachment on the constitutional order, as the DPRK’s nuclear status is enshrined in the country’s fundamental law.

"Can we commit an unconstitutional act? Why would we agree to denuclearization?" Kim Jong Un stated. "Lift sanctions? As if!" he added. He also referenced the three-stage denuclearization concept proposed by the new South Korean administration, which involves freezing the nuclear program, reducing arsenals and complete abandonment. "Recently, they put forward the idea of some kind of phased denuclearization, thereby destroying with their own hands the foundation for dialogue with us," Kim Jong Un asserted.

"We will not give up nuclear weapons," he emphasized.

On September 19, Wi Sung-lak, national security advisor to the South Korean president, stated that they are prepared to offer North Korea partial sanctions relief in exchange for denuclearization during negotiations.

