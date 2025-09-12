Leader hails Iranian-made film "Moses the Kalimullah"

Ayatollah Khamenei recently said in a meeting with the producer, director, and a group of other people involved in the film "Moses the Kalimullah" that, I saw the film Moses (peace be upon him), it was excellent. God willing, you will be able to bring out its sequel in the same way. It was very outstanding, thank God. I both enjoyed watching the film and was happy that such a work was produced."

Fully named "Moses the Kalimullah: At Dawn" tells the story of Prophet Moses. It is written and directed by Enrahm Hatamikia, a prominent Iranian director (the photo below).

"The pharaoh has a nightmare in which a destructive person is gathering up his kingdom, and the dream-giver Anubis announces that a baby is about to be born and that the birth of the baby must be prevented. Meanwhile, a baby is born and..." tell the story of the film.

