Sep 12, 2025, 9:27 PM

UNGA approves res. on establishment of a Palestinian state

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a draft resolution proposed by France and Saudi Arabia, supporting peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution.

The reolustion which proposed by France and Saudi Arabia was called the New York Declaration on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution.

It was passed on Friday with 142 votes in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions. 

The vote took place ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly summit, to be jointly chaired by Riyadh and Paris, scheduled for September 22 in New York. At the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to formally recognize the State of Palestine.

Through this resolution, the UN General Assembly endorsed the New York Declaration, which outlines “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution between Israeli regime and Palestine, in advance of the world leaders’ meeting.

The seven-page New York Declaration is the outcome of an international conference held at the United Nations in July, hosted by Saudi Arabia and France, focused on resolving the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israeli regime boycotted the event.

