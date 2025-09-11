Qatar should acquire Russia’s S-400s, Vikings, and Tor-M2s to build up a real missile shield, Russian military analyst Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.

Recent events show that Qatar's sole reliance on the US Patriot system is no longer viable and that it is a reason for a very serious reassessment of the entire range of military and defense measures in Qatar by its leadership, Korotchenko said.

As for the Patriot, he went on, the system has big flaws, such as limited firing, low mobility, and embedded “backdoors” that can disable it remotely if US interests aren’t aligned.

The Patriot system can’t engage targets 360°. It is truck-transported, unlike Russia’s highly mobile tracked or wheeled air defense systems, according to Korotchenko.

“There is the only alternative – Russia,” the analyst underscores, recalling that Qatar and Russia have strong ties, including at the leadership level.

“Russia’s defense industry can supply advanced systems alongside its own military needs. In this vein, Qatar remains is a priority partner.”

The analyst stressed that Qatar needs a multi-tier air defense, which could include long-range S-400s, mid-range Vikings (export version of Buk-M3) and short-range Tor-M2s, which are highly mobile and modular.

This combination could cover all altitudes and threat types, Korotchenko pointed out.

On the Tor-M2, he said that this air defense system offers flexible close-in protection for VIP residences, gas facilities, ports, and other critical infrastructure. Their mobility means rapid redeployment as threats shift.

The US has shown itself to be an unreliable ally, and Qatar can no longer depend on the American security umbrella. Qatar has the resources to build its own sovereign air defense system—and Russia is ready to help make it happen, Korotchenko concluded.

MNA/