Iran, Tunisia poised to expand bilateral relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in a Wednesday meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis, hailed the growing ties between the two nations.

He also praised Tunisia’s principled stances on the developments in West Asia, particularly its condemnation of Israeli and American acts of aggression against Iran as well as its support for the Palestinian cause.

Araqchi emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including the economy, trade, tourism, and regional and international issues.

For his part, Saied described Iran-Tunisia relations as fraternal, based on mutual understanding, respect, and common positions. He also expressed Tunisia’s determination to develop ties with Iran in all areas of shared interest.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the situation in West Asia, especially the catastrophic conditions in Gaza, the ongoing genocide and crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as Tel Aviv’s repeated aggressions against countries in the region and its recent terrorist strike on Qatar.

While the firm and courageous stances of Tunisian President Saied in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation were praised in the meeting, the two sides underlined the need for cooperation and coordination among the regional states to put an end to the Israeli regime’s warmongering actions.

