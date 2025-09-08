Maduro orders deployment of 25,000 troops on border

He announced this on September 8 in his official Telegram channel.

"I gave the order to deploy 25 thousand. [man] <...> of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to strengthen the rapid reaction operational and tactical groups in the peace zone with Colombia, on the Caribbean coast <...> as well as to strengthen all operations on the eastern Caribbean coast and the Atlantic Ocean in the states of Nueva Esparta, Sucre and Delta Amacuro", — it is said in the publication.

He stressed that the main purpose of this mobilization is to protect national sovereignty, national security and the struggle for peace.

Earlier, on September 6, it was reported that US President Donald Trump is considering launching strikes against drug cartels allegedly located in Venezuela as part of a strategy to weaken Maduro. It is noted that the earlier strike by US forces on a ship allegedly transporting drugs from Venezuela is a direct reflection of such plans.

MNA/