US trying to introduce puppet regime in Venezuela: Maduro

"An imperial plan has been developed to change the regime in Venezuela to install a puppet government of the United States and steal our largest oil reserves in the world, the fourth largest gas reserves in the world, and the first gold reserves," the president said on the Venezolana de Television television channel.

Maduro said that for these purposes, the United States has concentrated warships and a nuclear submarine in the Caribbean and is making false accusations against Venezuela, TASS reported.

The head of State said that the National Bolivarian Armed Forces are conducting three-day maneuvers, "Caribbean Sovereignty 200" in the territorial waters of Venezuela.

"The peoples of the Caribbean and South America have the right to peace, and nothing should violate their sovereignty," Maduro stressed, expressing confidence that Venezuela has "a powerful state, a strong, consolidated, well-organized government, as well as a determined people, which guarantee victory in any circumstances."

MA/PR